The Kansas City Chiefs have never found themselves fighting for a playoff spot like this in the Patrick Mahomes era, but there is a first time for everything. After their 31-28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving, the Chiefs' chances of clinching a playoff spot dropped from 63% to 47%, according to ESPN analytics.

For a team that has always rallied in any situation and finds a way to do the impossible, things are looking bleak at the moment. Mahomes will be the first one to tell you that the only goal at this point is to keep winning.

“You've got to win every game now — and hope that's enough,” Mahomes said via ESPN's Nate Taylor.

The Chiefs' last few games are not easy, as they face the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee Titans, Denver Broncos, and Las Vegas Raiders.

Article Continues Below

“We're going to play a lot of good teams coming up,” Mahomes said. “If we're going to make the playoffs, we're going to have to win them all. That's got to be the mindset when we step into the [training facility] when we get back.”

It has been a rocky road for the Chiefs this season. They haven't been dominant like in years past, and they've lost some games that they usually win. They were able to get a clutch win against the Indianapolis Colts last week, and that felt like the start of their run, but the Cowboys were just too much for them.

“We can beat anybody, but we've shown that we can lose to anybody,” Mahomes said. “We've got to be more consistent. We've had big plays and we've had runs where we can really score at any time, but we've got to be consistent for four quarters, especially when you play good teams and they have a good offense.”

At this point, the Chiefs are going to have to win out and hope that they can get some help from the outside if they want a chance of getting in the playoffs.