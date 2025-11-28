The Philadelphia 76ers enter Friday night’s NBA Cup matchup against the Brooklyn Nets looking for momentum, but they’ll once again have to navigate the uncertainty surrounding their star power. With injuries piling up early in the season, the big question heading into tip-off is simple: Will Joel Embiid or Paul George suit up?

According to the official league injury report, both franchise pillars remain questionable to play, and their availability may not be determined until closer to game time.

Embiid, who has appeared in just six games this season, continues to sit out for right knee injury management.

The reigning MVP has dealt with recurring knee soreness dating back to last season, and the Sixers have taken a cautious approach to avoid long-term risk, especially given the stakes of the new in-season structure.

Joel Embiid and Paul George talking at shootaround: pic.twitter.com/4kSVhcSqXD — Adam Aaronson (@SixersAdam) November 12, 2024

However, with Philadelphia sitting at 9-8 and trending unevenly, patience is wearing thin among fans.

Paul George’s situation is even more concerning. The star forward has played only three games this season as he recovers from a right ankle sprain.

His status remains questionable, though there’s optimism within the organization that his return may be getting closer. Philadelphia traded for George to form a powerhouse duo with Embiid, but so far, the duo has barely shared the floor.

76ers injury status

Philadelphia will also be without key contributors Kelly Oubre Jr. (left knee sprain), Trendon Watford (left adductor strain), and rookie VJ Edgecombe (left calf injury management). Adem Bona is listed as probable with a right ankle sprain, while Jared McCain is available but still playing with a thumb splint after surgery.

Nets injury status

On the Brooklyn side, the Nets remain shorthanded as well, with Michael Porter Jr., Cam Thomas, Haywood Highsmith, and Nolan Traore among those ruled out.

With both Embiid and George uncertain, the pressure once again falls on Tyrese Maxey and the Sixers’ supporting cast. And with NBA Cup advancement implications on the line, Philadelphia needs answers and healthy stars, sooner rather than later.