The Kansas basketball team has had an up-and-down 2024-25 season. As such, Kansas entered the Big 12 Conference Tournament without a top-25 ranking, although they should be in the Field of 68 without any issues. On Wednesday, Kansas began the Big 12 tournament against UCF.

However, even with UCF being the underdogs, the Golden Knights gave the Jayhawks everything they could. In the end, Kansas snuck away with a 98-94 overtime victory to advance to the next round.

Zeke Mayo led the way for Kansas with 24 points and eight rebounds, as Hunter Dickinson poured in 23 points with 13 rebounds. However, Wisconsin transfer AJ Storr came through big with 19 points off the bench in 27 minutes. After the game, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self had some strong praise for Storr, per McKenzie Nelson.

“We don't win the game without him,” Self said about Storr.

Storr, the junior guard who spent a year at St. John's and a year at Wisconsin, is now with his third program. But he was excellent on Wednesday. Over the previous four games, Storr had scored just five combined points in limited minutes. It was also Storr's highest scoring output of the season, and it came at an important time.

After the game, Mayo, the Kansas star, had compliments for Storr (h/t Landon Reinhardt).

“It was huge. This was a coming out party for him. We know he can score the ball,” Mayo said.

Last year at Wisconsin, Storr started all 36 games for the Badgers, averaging 16.8 points per game with 3.9 rebounds. Up until Thursday, Storr is averaging just 6.0 points with 1.7 rebounds in just 15.5 minutes per game with only four starts all year for Kansas.

But Storr was feeling great on Wednesday night and helped lead Kansas to a much-needed win.

The Kansas basketball team next faces off against Arizona on Thursday night in the Big 12 Conference Tournament.