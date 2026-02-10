Kansas basketball delivered one of its most defining wins of the season Monday night, and the aftermath revealed just how much it meant to Bill Self. After the No. 9 Jayhawks knocked off No. 1 Arizona without star freshman Darryn Peterson, the longtime head coach admitted the moment carried unusual emotion.

The Jayhawks entered the night shorthanded after Peterson, the team’s leading scorer, was ruled out shortly before tipoff due to illness. Facing an undefeated Wildcats squad that arrived 23–0, the challenge appeared steep even inside Allen Fieldhouse.

Arizona controlled long stretches early, building an 11-point lead in the second half. Kansas did not take its first lead after halftime until the 9:32 mark. Still, the Jayhawks stayed composed, leaning on interior play and timely free throws to claw back.

With Peterson sidelined, Kansas relied on Flory Bidunga and Melvin Council Jr. to carry the offense. The pair combined for 46 points, anchoring a comeback that sealed an 82–78 victory and snapped Arizona’s perfect season.

Following the win, the significance extended beyond the result. KUsports.com's Henry Greenstein shared Self’s postgame reflection on X (formerly known as Twitter), capturing the coach’s candid assessment of where the team stands.

“I think I was probably a little bit more emotional because we're better than what we played when we get all our pieces. To me, that's exciting … I don't know where our ceiling is. I know that we're not close to it.”

The comment reflected both relief and belief. Kansas beat the top-ranked team in the country without its star freshman, reinforcing the idea that the roster has layers still untapped.

Self’s admission also reframed the season’s trajectory. Rather than peaking early, Kansas continues to discover its identity as February unfolds, even in adversity.

The victory improved Kansas to 19–5 and tightened the Big 12 race, but its impact reached deeper. For a program measured by March success, winning without Peterson offered proof of resilience and growth.

Kansas may not yet know its ceiling, as Self put it, but Monday night showed it is far from settling.