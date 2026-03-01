Cameras have spotted Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton again and this time it was in Arizona amid romance rumors.

The couple has been fueling dating rumors since last month, and this time, photos obtained by TMZ caught the couple in Arizona looking very cozy. They were seen at the Colorado River that flows through Utah and Arizona. The outlet reports that they were told that they were seen taking a selfie together, looking cozy.

While it hasn't been confirmed where they were staying for their weekend getaway, they are in a short distance of Amangiri, which is a popular vacation spot for stars such as Hamilton and Kardashian. The five-star resort is very exclusive and rests between the Utah and Arizona border.

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton really dating?

While Kardashian and Hamilton have been spotted together, including making an appearance at Super Bowl 60, neither have shared if they are actually dating. A source did however shared with People that there is interest on Kardashian's side as he “first guy she's really into in a long time.”

“She always liked him,” the insider added. “She's excited about their romantic connection. […] He makes her feel safe and she genuinely enjoys spending time with him.”

Article Continues Below

They were first spotted together last month when they had a “romantic meetup” according to TMZ in Paris.

While those meetups seemingly had romantic intentions, the Super Bowl was more of a casual gathering. A source told People that, “they ended up spending time together in the same suite as a big group of friends.”

“It wasn't a formal date, more like a relaxed friends-focused setting,” the source continued. “Kim liked having a little one-on-one time with him, too. They have plans to see each other again soon.”

Even though they haven't shared their relationship status, the two have been friends for years since they were in other relationships. Hamilton, at the time, was dating Nicole Scherzinger while Kardashian was married to Kanye West.