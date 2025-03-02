Kansas basketball coach Bill Self released a lengthy statement after his team's disappointing loss to Texas Tech Saturday. Self didn't address in that statement some disturbing messages sent to one of his players. Kansas player Zeke Mayo had received criticism for his play in the game from fans, and some of the messages used racist epithets.

“This is the most important time of the season, and this is the time where we need to do better,” Self said in part of his statement. “We also need to be focused on basketball and not things being said outside of basketball that have absolutely zero merit.”

Mayo had addressed some of the racist comments made to him on X, formerly Twitter.

“I 100% deserve all the criticism in the world. My performance was beyond pitiful today, and has been for a while now. I work my ass off everyday to be great, but I can’t be perfect all the time. I’m sorry to our fans and my teammates, I will continue to get better,” Mayo said.

Some comments directed at Mayo included the use of the word n*****. College basketball players, as well as other student-athletes, do regularly hear both accolades and criticism from fans on social media.

Self indirectly addressed the comments sent to one of his players.

“Any criticism about the team should be directed at me. I'm the head coach,” Self said.

Kansas basketball is having an up-and-down season

The Jayhawks had high hopes after entering the season with a top-10 ranking in the Associated Press poll. Kansas basketball struggled last season, losing eight games in the Big 12 Conference.

Once again this year Kansas has struggled. After losing to Texas Tech, the Jayhawks are just 19-10 overall this year. Kansas is 10-8 in the Big 12 conference standings, with two more games to go.

“I'm looking forward to seeing how we bounce back against a terrific Houston team on Monday,” Self added.

Kansas basketball is sure to get in the NCAA Tournament, but seeding is what matters. The Jayhawks are also going to have a harder road in the Big 12 tournament, as the team is currently sixth in the standings. Kansas is used to winning conference championships.

The Jayhawks have conference games remaining with Houston and Arizona, who are both ranked. Kansas basketball then plays in Kansas City for the conference tournament. The schedule clearly gets no easier for the club.