It's been a so-so 2024-25 NCAA season for the Kansas Jayhawks. Although they hold a 19-9 overall record, they are only 10-7 in Big 12 Conference play. They are probably a team currently on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, and amid this season, rumors have circulated regarding longtime Kansas head coach Bill Self's possible retirement.

But Bill Self's retirement from Kansas doesn't appear to be in the cards at the end of this season, and certainly not anytime soon, as per Jeff Goodman of The Field of 68. Self emphatically denied any retirement rumors with a simple, “That's not true at all.”

Back in 2021, Self signed a lifetime contract with Kansas. That contract was amended in 2023 that made Self the highest paid coach in college basketball.

Self first took the helm at Kansas ahead of the 2003-2004 season following the departure of Roy Williams. During Self's tenure at Kansas, he has amassed a record of 605-144. The Jayhawks have never missed the NCAA Tournament with Self at the helm, recording 20 straight tournament selections with him as head coach.

Self's Kansas resume includes two NCAA championships (2008 and 2022), and they've only failed to make it past the first round of the NCAA Tournament twice.

However, due to recruiting violations, 15 of the Jayhawks' wins during the 2017-18 season, along with their Final Four appearance, Big 12 regular season title and Big 12 Conference Tournament title were all vacated by the NCAA.

Self's playing career did not span post-college. He played four seasons at Oklahoma State University before going into coaching immediately after. His first coaching position came as an assistant at Kansas from 1985-1986. That was followed up by an assistant coaching stint at Oklahoma State from 1986-1993.

Self's first head coaching job came at Oral Roberts from 1993-1997. There he complied an overall record of 55-54 while making it to the NIT once.

His next head coaching stint came at Tulsa from 1997-2000. After failing to qualify for the NCAA Tournament his first season, Tulsa made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances before Self left for Illinois.

Self coached at Illinois for three seasons, reaching the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight his first two years as head coach.