Kansas Basketball just took a 64-61 victory on the road against Texas Tech. Darryn Peterson came up clutch in the game with some huge baskets at the end of the contest. While he sank some clutch baskets, he also achieved another feat for the first time this year, finishing the game.

“This is the first game I got through to the end. I've been trying to all year, so to finally be able to do it, it's a blessing,” Peterson said following the game, according to ESPN.

The freshman guard played a season-high 35 minutes in the victory. He also put up 19 points with two rebounds, two steals, and an assist. Peterson did not play in the second half of the win over BYU over the weekend, and slowed down in the game against Texas Tech in the second half. He had just two field goals in the second half, but they were massive.

With 1:20 left in the game, Peterson hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 61. After JT Toppin had a shot blocked, the Red Raiders got the offensive rebound. Still, he missed his next one as well, and Kansas got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. Peterson hit a second consecutive three-pointer to make it 64-61. Texas Tech had three shots at tying the game, but did not convert as Kansas took the victory.

“Coach Self told me to go make a play,” said Peterson about sinking his final two shots of the game. “The work I put in and then my teammates and coaches. I had a bad game … shots weren't really going. They guarded me kind of well, but I just trusted the work, so those shots I feel like I should make.”

Kansas is now 17-5 on the season, and has won six straight games. The Jayhawks hope that Peterson will be playing another full game on Saturday as Kansas hosts Utah.