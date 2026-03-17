The Toronto Blue Jays know how much of an asset Trey Yesavage is to their pitching staff. However, there's a chance he begins his 2026 season behind the rest of his teammates.

Yesavage has yet to pitch in a spring training game as Toronto manages his workload. The Blue Jays want Yesavage to be his strongest later on in the season. So if he has to miss the first rotation or so to begin the year, Toronto and pitching coach Pete Walker won't mind, via Rob Longley of the Toronto Sun.

“This offseason, how we drew it up with the amount of pitches you usually make and work you do prior to spring training, we kept him a little short, so he’s a little bit behind,” Walker told the Toronto Sun.

“But that’s not a bad thing and I think it will pay dividends later in the season,” he concluded.

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The Blue Jays bolstered their pitching rotation this offseason, signing Dylan Cease, Cody Ponce and Max Scherzer. They join Kevin Gausman, Jose Berrios and Shane Bieber. Once all fully healthy, Toronto will have plenty of depth when it comes to starting pitchers.

Still, they know Yesavage has the potential to be one of the strongest of the bunch. They want him to electrify every time he is on the mound. But he has just 14 innings of major league experience not including the playoffs. The Blue Jays are going to ramp him up before fully unleashing him.

During the World Series, Yesavage posted a 2.84 ERA and a 17/4 K/BB ratio over three games total. If Toronto is going to make another deep playoff run like that, they want Yesavage healthy on the bump when the time comes.