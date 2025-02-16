Kansas basketball coach Bill Self is disgusted with both himself and his players. The Jayhawks lost to Utah on Saturday, and Self is demanding better from his program.

“We were awful. They played really well early. And then of course we didn't have any answers for them defensively. We didn't do very well,” Self said about his team's performance, per 247 Sports.

Kansas lost to Utah in a pivotal Big 12 Conference game. The Utes won 74-67, and absolutely dominated Kansas on the glass. Utah out rebounded the Jayhawks by 12.

“We're going to need to … you know I'm tired of regrouping what we need to do is basically be men as an entire organization and do what our job is to do and accept responsibility for everybody, coaches, players, everybody when we don't do it well. We certainly didn't do it well at all tonight,” Self added.

Kansas is sliding in the Big 12 standings, as the team just can't get a win streak going. The club is now 17-8 on the season, and 8-6 in the conference.

Kansas basketball is struggling in the bloated Big 12

Kansas is struggling on the road this season. The team has a 3-6 road record, and also lost two games at home. Due to that mark, Kansas basketball is not at the top of the Big 12 standings.

There are now 16 teams now in the league. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah joined this year. Last year, the conference added BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF. Since the additions, Kansas has struggled to stay in the top tier.

Kansas got exposed defensively on Saturday against the Utes. It was something Self talked about postgame.

“So yeah it's frustrating but I've obviously done a sh** job of getting these guys to understand the way we have to play in order to give us a chance to win,” the coach added. “We left a lot of points on the board, especially in the first half. But even with all that being said we still had the chance to win on the road and didn't close. So that's disappointing.”

Kansas actually shot the ball better than Utah. Overall, the Jayhawks shot 40 percent from the field. The team however was -3 in turnover margin, and that definitely hurt the club.

“They killed off of our turnovers and of course we don't create much havoc ourselves at all. So it was tough,” Self added.

Kansas has to get a winning streak going with just six games left in conference play. The team next plays BYU Tuesday.