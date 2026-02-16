The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to get back in the win column this week as they face off against Oklahoma State on Wednesday, and trying to erase the bitter taste of their lopsided loss against Iowa State this past weekend. Kansas’ loss to Iowa State snapped an eight-game win streak, and following the loss, head coach Bill Self didn’t feel like there was any need for panic or wake-up calls, as per Matt Tait of Wave The Wheat.

“That’s not real,” Self said. “But we can learn from it and be better next time out. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Kansas’ loss to Iowa State was arguably their worst defeat of the season, losing by a score of 74-56. Kansas’ star freshman Darryn Peterson was held to only 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting in 24 minutes of play. What was probably most significant was the fact that the Cyclones pulled into an essential tie in the Big 12 standings with Kansas as both teams hold 9-3 records.

Article Continues Below

Both teams are now two games back of conference-leading Houston (11-1), and a single game behind No. 2 Arizona (10-2). Texas Tech is also tied record-wise with Kansas and Iowa State at 9-3.

Bill Self is currently in his 23rd year as Kansas’ head coach. During his tenure, he’s compiled an overall record of 629-162. He’a also led the Jayhawks to the NCAA Tournament in every season he’s been head coach, with the exception of 2019-20 when the tournament was cancelled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Self has won two national championships at Kansas in 2008 and 2022. Back in 2023, Self signed a contract extension with the program, and making him the highest-paid coach in college basketball.