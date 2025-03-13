One of the more underwhelming teams in college basketball this season was Kansas State. Despite making a ton of noise in the transfer portal this offseason, Jerome Tang and the Wildcats are never able to make any noise in Big 12 play and will be on the outside looking in on Selection Sunday as a result.

One of the biggest additions that Kansas State basketball made was the move to bring in former Illinois star Coleman Hawkins. Hawkins was one of the best players in the portal last offseason, but he wasn't able to bring that impact to Manhattan. After a 70-56 loss against Baylor in the second round of the Big 12 Tournament, Hawkins couldn't hide the emotion of a disappointing season.

K-State senior Coleman Hawkins spoke through tears for a minute and a half after the loss to Baylor "These guys haven't experienced some of the things I experienced. I really wanted to come in an impact the program. I'm sorry for crying, but shit, this shit hurts" pic.twitter.com/YxJsR13TTR — Landon Reinhardt (@landonian87) March 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

“These guys haven't experienced some of the things I experienced,” the Kansas State star said, per Landon Reinhardt of KSNT 27 Sports. “I really wanted to come in and impact the program. I'm sorry for crying, but s–t, this s–t hurts. I really wanted to come in and impact the program. The outcome just wasn't what we wanted. If someone asked me if I regret coming here, I would tell them no. I don't regret being with my team, the coaching staff, the people I met.”

Hawkins continued to talk through the tears about the Kansas State community and his team.

“My heart breaks for them because they haven't experienced some of the things I've experienced in my career,” Hawkins said of Kansas State. “Same thing for the fans. I feel like I let a lot of people down and I feel like I did a poor job of letting people talk about me and affect my play and it was evident all year. I wish I could go back and block out everything, not for myself but for the team so we could've had a more successful year.”

Hawkins finished the season, at least before a possible consolation postseason tournament for Kansas State, averaging 10.9 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. He scored just five points on 2-for-9 shooting in Wednesday's loss after returning from some injury troubles late in the season.

Kansas State also brought in point guard Dug McDaniel from Michigan in the portal, but it still wasn't enough to truly make any noise in one of the best conferences in the country. Now, it is back to the drawing board for Tang and his staff this offseason as Hawkins moves on to the next level.