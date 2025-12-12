The Atlanta Falcons are not making the NFL playoffs.

Regardless of how things turned out Thursday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kyle Pitts and the Falcons will not be part of the postseason fray. However, Pitts played the game like everything was on the line.

The former Florida Gators star tight end did not just score one or two touchdowns in the contest. He found the end zone three times to complete to make the night memorable — at least for him and every fantasy football manager who started him in their playoff matchups.

KYLE PITTS REELS IN HIS 3RD TD OF THE NIGHT 🍿🤯 pic.twitter.com/yiwg6tELZb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

When it was all said and done on the field, the Falcons pulled off a 29-28 come-from-behind stunner against the Buccaneers, knocking Tampa Bay out of the top spot in the NFC South division. And that victory would not have been possible without the incredible performance of Pitts, who ended the contest with 166 receiving yards on 11 receptions and 12 targets.

Pitts scored his first touchdown of the night in the first quarter off an eight-yard pass from Kirk Cousins, who has taken over the QB1 role for the Falcons amid Michael Penix Jr.'s injury.

Pitts then got to the end zone again on a 17-yard touchdown score in the second period. His last touchdown of the evening came with under four minutes left in regulation, which put Atlanta within just two points. His last touchdown kept the Falcons within striking distance of the Buccaneers, and Atlanta later capitalized on it when kicker Zane Gonzales drained the game-winning, walk-off field goal from 43 yards away.

Pitts will hope that teams will remember what he did on this night to the Buccaneers' defense when it's time for him to find a new contract in the offseason as a free agent.