Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts had himself an evening on Thursday.

The Falcons escaped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by the skin of their teeth, 29-28, at Raymond James Stadium after kicker Zane Gonzalez drilled in the game-winning field goal from 43 yards.

But it was Pitts who starred for the Falcons. He finished with game-highs of 11 receptions, 166 yards, and three touchdowns in arguably his best performance since his rookie year in 2021.

The 25-year-old Pitts also entered the history books with his prolific performance.

“Along with being the only tight end in the NFL with 150+ receiving yards and multiple touchdowns in a game this season, Kyle Pitts is only the eighth tight end all-time to record 3+ receiving TDs and 150+ receiving yards in a game,” reported Fox 5 Sports' Tori McElhaney on X.

Along with being the only tight end in the NFL with 150+ receiving yards and multiple touchdowns in a game this season, Kyle Pitts is only the 8th tight end ALL-TIME to record 3+ receiving TDs and 150+ receiving yards in a game.#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/Hj8C430Ent — Tori McElhaney (@tori_mcelhaney) December 12, 2025

For sure, the valiant showing will only boost Pitts' stock when he tests the waters in free agency in the offseason. He will be a valuable target for many teams looking to shore up their offensive unit, but the price tag won't be cheap.

While his numbers have plummeted over the last few years, Pitts has made a resurgence this season, reminding other squads that he's still an impactful player as he aims to earn a lucrative salary.

Pitts, who played through a knee injury, got the Falcons going against the Buccaneers, scoring back-to-back touchdowns in the second quarter. He then came up big with only 3:13 left in the game, scoring on a seven-yard pass from Kirk Cousins to cut Tampa Bay's lead to two, 28-26.

The Falcons ended their two-game skid and improved to 5-9.