Rashan Gary’s box score drought may be loud ahead of Week 15. Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, though, isn’t buying the narrative. After Gary went sackless for a sixth straight game, Hafley delivered a spirited, detailed defense of his edge rusher. He argued that scheme and circumstance, ass opposed to decline, are driving the numbers.

According to Hafley, opposing offenses have leaned heavily on six- and seven-man protections, play-action looks, and tight end or running back chips that have limited Gary’s one-on-one pass-rush chances.

“Just because a guy might not have pressures or sacks in a game doesn’t mean he didn’t play well,” Hafley said. He pointed to Gary’s improved run defense and discipline within the scheme.

Jeff Hafley with a lengthy answer in defense of Rashan Gary⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hkSG0eVGrw — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) December 11, 2025

The context matters, of course. Gary burst out of the gate in 2025 with 4.5 sacks in his first three games and 7.5 through seven. He helped fuel Green Bay’s early defensive dominance. Since then, however, opponents have adjusted. They have leaned into run-heavy third downs and quick-game concepts that minimize traditional drop-back opportunities.

The result has been objectively clear. Gary has recorded zero sacks, zero tackles for loss, and just three quarterback hits over the last six games. That kind of production looks alarming without the schematic lens Hafley insists is essential.

Despite the drought, the Packers remain one of the NFC’s most complete teams. At 9-3-1, Green Bay holds the NFC's No. 2 seed. They have found success behind an efficient offense and a top-five defense that has improved markedly against the run. Gary’s versatility remains central to that identity, even when the splash plays dry up.

That spotlight sharpens in Week 15. The Packers host the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field. Denver’s offensive line has been solid but not impenetrable. Hafley’s confidence suggests Gary could be primed for a statement moment. With playoff positioning and momentum at stake, Green Bay believes the sacks will come. Despite that, they believe Gary’s impact has never really gone away.