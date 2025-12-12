The Detroit Lions are coming off a big win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14. But Detroit’s banged up secondary faces a major challenge against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Brian Branch suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the win over Dallas. It was the latest loss for a group already missing Terrion Arnold and Kerby Joseph.

Stafford continued his MVP-caliber season last Sunday, shredding the Arizona Cardinals with three touchdowns in LA’s 45-17 rout. It was a strong bounce-back game after throwing two interceptions against the Carolina Panthers in Week 13. Now Stafford sets his sights on a depleted Lions secondary.

But Kelvin Sheppard is preparing his players for the Pro Bowl passer. And his advice leading up to the Week 15 clash stands out. “Don't trust his eyes. He's gonna lie to you,” Detroit’s defensive coordinator warned, per The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy.

Will Matthew Stafford exploit Lions’ banged up secondary?

Stafford has a reputation for no-look passes. The 17th-year veteran makes the difficult-to-defend highlight-reel throws look easy. Beyond that, Stafford has a knack for manipulating a defense with his eyes. It’s helped him toss a league-high 35 touchdowns this season while throwing just four interceptions.

The Lions’ secondary could struggle on Sunday. Branch and Arnold are out for the season and Joseph has been sidelined by a knee injury. He’s yet to return to practice, putting his availability for Week 15 in serious jeopardy.

The Lions added DB depth ahead of the Rams game. The team claimed Jalen Mills off waivers after he was released by the Houston Texans. And Detroit signed veteran safety Damontae Kazee to the practice squad.

But it’s a matchup that Stafford and Sean McVay will look to exploit. Lions fans hope Detroit’s defensive backs can hold up against the Rams. And heeding Sheppard’s warning would certainly help.