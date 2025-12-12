Kirk Cousins' tenure with the Atlanta Falcons will be regarded as a big disappointment when fans dive into the history books years from now, but the 37-year-old quarterback can still channel his inner Captain Kirk under the right conditions. He and his teammates stunned the home crowd in Raymond James Stadium on Thursday night, handing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a devastating 29-28 loss.

Cousins made a couple of clutch throws on the final drive, overcoming what were seemingly insurmountable odds, and positioned the Falcons for a thrilling comeback win over their divisional rival. Zane Gonzalez capped off the heroic fourth quarter with a 43-yard field goal as time expired.

Article Continues Below

Trailing 28-14 with 13:34 remaining in the game, Atlanta refused to stay down and clawed its way back into this NFC South matchup. The Bucs did their part to keep the Birds alive — Baker Mayfield tossed an interception near midfield with 8:28 left on the clock — but the Falcons displayed amazing tenacity on the road. They somehow survived a number of mistakes in the second half and prevailed in the kind of game that they have lost so many times in the past.

David Sills V dropped a deep pass that could have led to a touchdown in the third quarter, Atlanta fumbled the ball on its own 15-yard line on the next drive and the team misfired on what seemed like a must-have two-point conversion late in the fourth. If all that adversity was not enough, the Falcons found themselves facing third-and-28 on what improbably morphed into the game-winning drive.