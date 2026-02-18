Kentucky coach Mark Pope could only watch in horror as they embarrassed themselves in front of their fans at Rupp Arena after losing to Georgia, 86-78, on Tuesday.

Pope looked empty on the sideline as the Wildcats kept on allowing the Bulldogs to score in the second half with listless defense.

Georgia ended its 12-game losing streak to Kentucky at the famed venue. The last time the Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats at Rupp Arena was in 2009.

Pope did not offer excuses for the loss, admitting that they shot themselves in the foot with their poor defense. Georgia scored 47 points in the second half.

“We were not good defensively. (In the) second half, they (Bulldogs) shoot 57% from three. That's a poor commentary on defensive effort. Inexplicably, to start the second, we abandoned defensive assignments, and Georgia made some shots,” said Pope, as quoted by BBN Tonight.

Georgia shot 14-of-31 from beyond the arc and scored 22 points off Kentucky's 13 turnovers.

The Wildcats fell to 17-9, including 8-5 in the SEC.

For what it's worth, Otega Oweh had another strong game, scoring a season-high 28 points on 11-of-18 shooting. He also had four rebounds and four assists.

Pope, who won a national title with Kentucky as a player, acknowledged the senior guard's valiant effort.

“O is probably disappointed in his game tonight. The breakdowns that matter were tough. He's carrying a lot of burden, and I know he wants to put a better performance out there,” said Pope, who played six years in the NBA.

The Wildcats will have ample time to tighten up their defense before going up against Auburn on Saturday.