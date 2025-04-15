It may have seemed like the sky was falling after Kentucky basketball lost John Calipari to Arkansas, but the Wildcats had a very successful season in year one under Mark Pope. Kentucky consistently beat very good teams and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament before losing out to Tennessee despite having a team full of transfers.

Most of Kentucky's success came from its depth and the versatility of the skill sets on its roster, but there's a very strong argument to be made that Oklahoma transfer Otega Oweh was the best player on the roster. Oweh led the Wildcats in scoring with 16.2 points per game and was a key player in a lot of those big wins this season.

Now, the Kentucky star has shed some light on his plan for the offseason and heading into next season. He is entering the NBA Draft while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced in an Instagram post shared by The Cats Pause 247.

Otega Oweh declares for the draft while maintaining his eligibility. pic.twitter.com/DEKp9G1uc8 — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) April 15, 2025

Oweh is an intriguing NBA prospect, although the smart money is probably on him returning for his senior season in Lexington. He is an undersized off-ball guard at 6-foot-4, and some increased shooting volume would go a long way toward earning him a shot in the league. Oweh shot 35.5% from 3-point range last season, an encouraging number, but he had just 76 attempts on the season for Kentucky.

Oweh's strength is getting to the basket and finishing at the rim when he gets there. He is one of the best drivers in the nation and uses his big, physical frame to absorb contact and finish over bigger defenders around the basket.

Oweh had some monster scoring games this season to help Kentucky basketball get some of those big wins, He had 28 points in a regular season game against Oklahoma, including a game-winner at the buzzer. Oweh beat Oklahoma in the final seconds again in the SEC Tournament at the end of a 27-point night. For the season, Oweh scored 20 or more points 13 times and was held to single digits on just three occasions.