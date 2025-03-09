The first season under Mark Pope has been an odd one for Kentucky basketball. The Wildcats have dealt with injuries all while piecing a completely new roster together after the departure of John Calipari, but they are still headed for the NCAA Tournament.

While Kentucky doesn't have the same NBA talent on its roster that fans have become accustomed to seeing over the years, it can still raise its game to play with the best of the best. On Saturday, Pope and company went on the road and knocked off No. 15 Missouri 91-83 on senior day in Columbia.

This was Kentucky's eighth win of the season against an opponent ranked in the top 15 of the AP poll, which ties an NCAA record according to Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio. Two previous teams have reached eight such wins: Duke in 1978-79 and Indiana in 1992-93.

The Wildcats have done all of that work without point guard Kerr Kriisa, who recently was ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a foot injury back in December. One of Kentucky's other point guards, Jaxson Robinson, also missed Saturday's game with a wrist injury.

Kentucky will have plenty of chances to pick up more wins and eventually break the record as it navigates a brutal SEC Tournament and move into the Big Dance. This win should solidify its spot as a top four seed in the tournament and give it a manageable path to the second weekend.

Star guard Otega Oweh had another excellent game in this win, scoring 22 points while attacking the basket at will. Sharpshooter Koby Brea added an efficient 17 that allowed Kentucky to jump out to a big lead in the second half. A furious Missouri rally wasn't enough to complete the comeback.

Kentucky's collection of wins can stack up to just about anybody's this season. Over the course of the year, Pope and company have picked up top fifteen wins against Duke, Florida, Tennessee and others. Those battles during the regular season should only sharpen them as the postseason heats up.