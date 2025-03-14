Otega Oweh continues to punch Norman, Oklahoma square in the face. Two weeks after sinking a game-winning bucket in Lloyd Noble Center, the Sooners transfer-turned-Kentucky star landed another knockout blow on his former team, recording the decisive score in an 85-84 victory. And for his encore, he did it on an even bigger stage.

The 22-year-old guard electrified Nashville, Tennessee's Bridgestone Arena in Thursday night's SEC Tournament second-round matchup, dashing to the basket and making a left-handed layup from the baseline with just a half-second remaining in the game. Oklahoma star freshman Jeremiah Fears made the go-ahead drive on the previous play, willing the Sooners back from a six-point deficit with less than a minute to go and leaving only 5.6 ticks on the clock.

Unfortunately for him and his program, though, that was just enough time for Oweh to lift the Wildcats to a stirring victory. The All-SEC Second-Team selection led Kentucky with 27 points on 8-of-14 shooting and also posted five assists, four rebounds and three steals. Koby Brea produced a sizable impact in his own right, scoring 22 points and draining four 3-pointers. Fears was just 2-of-11 from distance but still tallied a game-high 28 points and three steals in defeat.

Otega Oweh and Kentucky keep it rolling

Kentucky basketball might have just solidified itself as a No. 3 seed in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Mark Pope's squad has beaten Duke, Florida, Texas A&M and Tennessee twice, among others, and has a chance to vanquish Alabama in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday night. Following the departure of the legendary John Calipari, this program is flourishing.

Like his predecessor, Pope will generally be under heavy pressure to succeed during March Madness, but the job he has done in his first year as Kentucky head coach is truly impressive. Otega Oweh was just one newcomer of a completely overhauled Wildcats roster. Injuries have only created more adversity for the team. Both Jaxson Robinson and Kerr Kriisa are out for the rest of the season, and Lamont Butler injured the left shoulder that has been giving him fits and did not return to action.

Battle-tested Kentucky (22-10) will keep leaning on Oweh for as long as possible and hope it has enough moves by the time The Big Dance arrives.