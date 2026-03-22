The Baltimore Orioles are being overlooked again. That is exactly why they are dangerous. After a disappointing 2025 season that saw them finish last in a loaded AL East, most of the baseball world has cooled off on Baltimore. The hype that once surrounded their young core has shifted elsewhere, replaced by questions about whether this group has already peaked.

But take a step back and really look at what this team has built heading into 2026, and a different picture starts to form. This is not a rebuilding team. This is a sleeping giant.

The Orioles offense should scare AL pitchers

Let's tart with the offense, because that is where Baltimore can separate itself from nearly anyone in the American League. Gunnar Henderson is still the engine. After a slight step back in 2025, all signs point toward a bounce-back season closer to his elite 2024 form, where he established himself as one of the best young players in baseball. Around him, the lineup is deeper and more balanced than it has been in years.

The addition of Pete Alonso brings something this team has lacked. Pure, middle-of-the-order power with proven postseason-caliber production. Pair that with emerging stars like Jackson Holliday, who has the tools to legitimately flirt with a 30-30 season, and suddenly this offense is not just good. It is terrifying.

Then there is Samuel Basallo, a breakout candidate who could quickly become one of the most impactful young hitters in the league. Add in Taylor Ward’s consistency and the supporting cast already in place, and Baltimore has the type of lineup that can score in bunches against elite pitching. That matters in October.

Orioles' pitching is their sneaky X-Factor

But offense alone does not win championships. The biggest question surrounding the Orioles has always been pitching, and that is where this year feels different.

Trevor Rogers is the X-factor. His 2025 season was nothing short of ridiculous, posting a 1.81 ERA and carrying a struggling team. Projection systems expect regression, and that is fair given his track record. But even if Rogers settles somewhere in the mid-3.00 ERA range, that is still frontline production. The version of Rogers we saw last year looked like a pitcher who finally figured it out, not someone who just got lucky for 18 starts.

Behind him, the rotation has real depth. Kyle Bradish continues to prove he can pitch like a top-tier starter when healthy. Shane Baz adds upside and swing-and-miss ability. Zach Eflin provides stability and innings, something this staff desperately needed. Suddenly, this is not a patchwork rotation. It is a group that can hold its own in a postseason series.

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And then there is the bullpen. Adding Ryan Helsley gives Baltimore a legitimate shutdown closer, the type of arm every contender needs when games tighten in October.

What makes this Orioles team especially dangerous is not just the talent. It is the timing.

The AL East is going to be chaos again. Multiple teams hovering in that 88-to-93 win range means the division will be a grind. But that also means no single team is running away with it. If Baltimore can stay in that mix, whether by winning the division or securing a Wild Card spot, they are exactly the kind of team no one will want to face in a short series.

We have seen this story before. Teams that struggle one year, adjust, reload, and then explode the next. The Orioles have not panicked. They have built around their core, added veterans where needed, and positioned themselves for a run when expectations are lower.

That is where the real advantage lies. There is no pressure on Baltimore right now compared to the Yankees, Dodgers, or Braves of the world. They are not being crowned in March. They are being questioned. That creates a different edge, a different mindset.

If Henderson returns to superstar form, if Holliday takes the leap, if Rogers proves he is closer to his 2025 version than the projections suggest, this team has everything it needs. Power, depth, pitching, and just enough unpredictability to catch the league off guard.

So yes, it might sound bold.

But do not be surprised when the Orioles go from afterthought to October problem real quick. And if everything clicks, they will not just compete.

They will be the last team standing.