On Saturday evening, the Houston Rockets picked up a big home win over the Miami Heat thanks to a last-second tip shot from Amen Thompson. The big story of this one occurred late in the fourth quarter, when Rockets star Kevin Durant nailed a three-pointer from the corner to pass Michael Jordan on the all-time scoring list.

Recently, Durant stopped by Boardroom and discussed Jordan's impact on the game in the wake of passing him on the list.

“MJ is just bigger than the game. I mean, no matter who passes him in stats or who wins more, it’s going to be hard to win. Go 6-0. Even if you were to pass him in anything, just his impact on the sport and just culture in general is just too big,” said Durant, via NBA Courtside on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, Jordan was a larger than life figure in the game of basketball, winning at the highest level on multiple occasions and in many ways pioneering the sport's popularity around the globe.

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Durant, meanwhile, has been regarded as one of the game's all-time greatest scorers throughout his future Hall of Fame career, and he is continuing to put up elite numbers with the Rockets, a team that is looking to hold on to its spot in the top six of the Western Conference.

Houston was in danger of losing out on that earlier this week with two straight home losses at the hands of the Los Angeles Lakers, but they have since rebounded with wins over the Atlanta Hawks, and now the Heat on Saturday.

The Rockets will look to make it three wins in a row when they next take the court on Monday evening for a road game against the Chicago Bulls.