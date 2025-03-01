Kentucky basketball guard Jaxson Robinson just received a very discouraging injury update. While the Wildcats' second-leading scorer was already not set to play against No. 1 Auburn today, the latest news is a significant blow to head coach Mark Pope and his team's quest for a national championship. The Wildcats are now a few games away from closing SEC play, which has been very uneven for them overall.

The Kentucky basketball head coach revealed the full scope of Robinson's season-ending surgery that he will receive this coming Wednesday in the postgame of the Auburn loss.

“We came to the conclusion last night that he’s going to get surgery. So he’s going to the world specialist on Wednesday for his wrist surgery. He’s got a torn sub-sheath to his ECU tendon. So what’s happening is it’s slipping out, and when he went down, we knew that he was going to need surgery, but he just wanted so badly to play that he rehabbed it and had an injection to try and make it functional. And then he was doing okay.

Then he went down the first half at Oklahoma, so it’s in a groove, and there’s a sheath around it that holds it in place, and that’s just ripped, just that the distal side is just ripped a little bit. And so now it’s coming out of the groove…There’s just no way he will be able to play. The good news is that he’ll have the surgery with literally the world’s number one surgeon doing this particular procedure, and it’s a three-month to 100% full recovery.”

Losing Jaxson Robinson is a potentially devastating blow for the Wildcats

This season, Robinson is averaging 13.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. At 6'6 “, 192 lbs, the fifth-year grad transfer was an effective slasher on offense and a versatile defender. The Wildcats are now significantly less lethal on offense, which was one of their greatest strengths this season.

Kentucky basketball currently ranks 17th in the country and is 19-10 overall and 8-8 in SEC play. A projected No. 3 seed in the latest ESPN bracket, this team still has a chance to make a deep run in March. There is still plenty of quality and experience remaining on this roster, with players who have even played in the Final Four in the past.

But that road just got a lot tougher without Jaxson Robinson. Mark Pope will ultimately be able to win many fans to his side if he can rally the Wildcats to an impressive NCAA Tournament showing after the loss of one of his best players.