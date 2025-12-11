The Atlanta Braves came into the Winter Meetings with one contract already done. They inked Raisel Iglesias to a one-year deal worth $16 million long before the meetings began. Now, as everyone heads home from the Orlando get-together, Atlanta has bolstered the bullpen again. How did the Braves fare on the three-year, $45 million deal they gave Robert Suarez on Thursday? Here are the grades for both sides.

Suarez hit free agency after four years as the San Diego Padres closer. At 35 years old, he opted out of the final three years of his deal, which would have paid him just over $27 million. Opting out worked for him, earning nearly $20 million extra on this deal. But were the Braves the right place to go?

Robert Suarez makes the most of short MLB career

Suarez made his MLB debut at 31 years old back in 2022. After seven years of pitching in both Mexico and Japan, he pitched his first inning of affiliated ball in 2022. He signed a five-year deal with the Padres after a strong rookie season that included an opt-out after the 2025 season. He pitched well last year, opted out, and made a lot of money in the process.

The only question about his choice of the Braves is the ninth-inning availability. Iglesias finished a National League-high 57 games last year, earning 29 saves with a 3.21 ERA last season. Suarez had better numbers, an NL-leading 40 saves and a 2.97 ERA, but there's no guarantee he gets the ninth.

Regardless of that, Suarez is a great relief pitcher who will make the Braves better after a disappointing 2026 campaign. His stuff, whether in the eighth or ninth inning, will help them win key games against other National League contenders. Suarez took a gamble by opting out in a reliever-heavy market. But he made money and will have a chance to pitch in big games. That earns him an A.

The Braves continue to add in the offseason

Despite missing out on the playoffs, the Braves cannot do too much roster renovation this offseason. Much of their core is locked in for the foreseeable future, but they have still improved. Getting Suarez not only improves their bullpen but takes away a weapon from another NL Wild Card contender. They got better with this move, but the offseason cannot be over.

Part of what hampered the Braves' playoff chances in 2025 were pitching injuries. Only Bryce Elder started over 25 games last season, and he didn't even post a positive bWAR. While Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider, and Chris Sale make up a great top three, they have to be on the mound to make the team better. Trading for a starter would be the smart next move, using a catching surplus in Sean Murphy as the chip.

The Braves get an A as well for this move. Strong bullpens are important in the playoffs, but they need more than just Suarez to return to October in 2026. They paid less than what the Dodgers paid to get Edwin Diaz, partially because of Diaz's longer track record. But Suarez has been great in recent years and can be a great piece in Atlanta.

Suarez has had a unique MLB career, starting in his 30s and likely ending in Atlanta on a lucrative deal. He is a poster child for the unique paths a baseball player, specifically a pitcher, can take. Now, he is on a team that has World Series expectations and is earning a lot of money in the process.

The Braves are a fascinating team to watch for the remainder of the offseason. Is a trade for Mackenzie Gore or Freddy Peralta coming? Will they trade away one of the core pieces to really shake up the roster? Or will they look across the NL East and see an opportunity to pass the Mets and stay the course?