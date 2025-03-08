SEC Newcomer of the Year Georgia Amoore had a historic performance in the Kentucky Wildcats' quarterfinal matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners on Friday.

In 38 minutes of action, Amoore finished with 29 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and a steal. She shot 12-of-27 from the field, including 3-of-8 from beyond the arc.

With the stat line, Amoore became the only SEC player since the 2002-03 season to have at least 29 points, 7 assists, 5 rebounds, 1 steal, and zero turnovers in a single game, per Kentucky Athletics' Corey Price. However, it wasn't enough as the Wildcats lost 69-65 to the Sooners.

Amoore reflected on the loss after the game. She believed her team did not match the aggression of their opponents, which prevented them from getting the win.

“I just don’t think we were aggressive enough. We knew they were creeping up and scoring, and we backed off. I wish we were more aggressive down the stretch. We have to make shots, plain and simple,” Amoore said.

“We just have to bring energy and effort and attitude… Even in some cases, we were in some huddles and it was a bit flat from everyone.”

What's next for Georgia Amoore, Kentucky

It's a tough loss for Georgia Amoore and the Kentucky Wildcats to sustain, knowing how solid they performed in the 2024-25 regular season.

Kentucky fell to 22-7 on the season, having lost five of their last eight games since Feb. 10. They average 75.7 points on 45.2% shooting from the field and 31.7% from downtown. As a result, they beat opponents by a margin of 13.4 points per game.

Amoore averages 19.1 points, 6.9 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and a steal per game. Clara Strack, who won SEC Defensive Player of the Year, puts up 15.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks. Meanwhile, Dazia Lawrence provides 12.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

They now await their destiny on Selection Sunday for the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The event will take place on March 16 at 8 p.m. ET.