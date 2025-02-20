Legendary La Salle basketball head coach Fran Dunphy is calling it a career after this season. Dunphy has been coaching since 1971. He started his career with the Army as an assistant, and then he spent time as an assistant with La Salle, American, and Penn. Dunphy got his first head coaching gig in 1989 with Penn. He was with the Quakers until 2006 before taking the head coaching job at Temple. After coaching the Owls for 14 years, he went to La Salle. Now, he is calling it a career.

“I will forever be thankful to La Salle as well as all my fellow coaches and players that I've been fortunate to work with throughout my coaching career,” Fran Dunphy commented. “I am looking forward to finishing this season strong with our team, and as I embark on the next chapter of my life, I could not be happier to stay at La Salle and work with President Allen, Ash Puri, and this great University that I call home.”

La Salle president Daniel Allen shared a thank you for Dunphy upon his retirement decision.

“On behalf of La Salle and the entire Philadelphia basketball community, we are thankful for Fran Dunphy's incredible service, dedication, and integrity on and off the court,” Allen said. “He has touched the lives of so many as a role model and as a father figure to his student-athletes. I look forward to continuing to work directly with Fran in his new advisory role and be part of another chapter of his legendary career.”

La Salle athletic director Ashwin Puri also expressed his gratitude for Fran Dunphy and everything that he has done for the Explorers during his career.

“Fran has been instrumental in bringing pride and the high standards of success to La Salle basketball,” Puri said. “We will forever be thankful for his contributions to our University as a player, alumnus, coach, and mentor. I am grateful to call Fran a friend and am fortunate to continue to rely on his guidance. Once an Explorer, always an Explorer.”

A10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade shared a message regarding Dunphy's retirement. He has made a major impact in the basketball world.

“Fran's impact on the sport of college basketball and the Atlantic 10 is immeasurable, with over 600 wins, including nearly 200 at an A-10 school,” McGlade said. “He is an ambassador for this sport, whose professionalism and leadership will be felt by student-athletes, coaches, and administrators for years to come. On behalf of the A-10, I congratulate and send great wishes to Coach Ree and her family for happiness and joy in this next chapter of life!”

La Salle is currently 12-15 this season, and they have four games remaining in the regular season.