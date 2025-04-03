Following its first-round exit in the NCAA Tournament, Louisville basketball has turned its attention to the transfer portal. The Cardinals added Isaac McKeely, formerly of Virginia basketball.

The news broke on Thursday afternoon and On3 was among the first to report it. McKneely is a four-star transfer, the No. 10 player and the No. 2 combo guard in the portal currently according to On3. The Cardinals did not face stiff competition for him.

The 6-foot-4 junior is coming off a 2024-25 campaign in which he averaged 14.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game while shooting 43.9% from the floor, 42.1% from 3-point range and 81.4% from the free-throw line.

Throughout McKneely's three seasons with Virginia basketball, he played in 98 games and started 66 of them, averaging 29.4 minutes of action in each contest.

Coming out of high school, McKneely was a four-star prospect with a 94.32 industry ranking according to On3. He was the No. 67 player overall, the No. 10 combo guard and the No. 1 player in the state of West Virginia in the class of 2022.

McKneely's basketball IQ and his ability to shoot the lights out are among his biggest strengths, per 247Sports director of scouting Adam Finkelstein.

“He’s a movement shooter who can come off screens, but also has on/off ball versatility,” Finkelstein wrote. “He can operate off ball-screens and has improved his ability to make plays for others (2.9 assists vs. 1.5 turnovers). The biggest limitation in his offensive game is in pressuring, and finishing at, the rim.

Defensively, he’s been very sound, but that was in Tony Bennett’s pack system where he was rarely over-extended and had constant help.”

Louisville basketball will hope to see McKneely thrive from beyond the arc, as he did for Virginia basketball this season. He is expected to be one of the most notable transfer portal additions this cycle,

McKneely is the third player to join Louisville basketball via the portal this cycle, joining shooting guards Ryan Conwell, formerly of Xavier, and Adrian Wooley, formerly of Kennesaw State.