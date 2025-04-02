In the first season under Pat Kelsey, Louisville basketball took massive strides forward. Despite that, the Cardinals were given a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament and bowed out in the first round after a tough battle with Creighton.

Now, Kelsey and company are trying to build out the roster to take it a step further. Louisville is building through the transfer portal in an effort to improve the team heading into next season, and it landed a major piece on Tuesday night. Former Xavier star Ryan Conwell has committed to Louisville and will come play for Kelsey next season, according to ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

“NEWS: Xavier transfer Ryan Conwell has committed to Louisville, CAA Basketball's NIL Division told ESPN,” Givony reported on X, formerly Twitter. “Huge pickup for Pat Kelsey with one of the best available players in the portal.”

Conwell was one of the top wings in the portal and should fit right in with Louisville due to his versatile skillset and ability to play both on and off the ball. The 6-foot-4 scorer was one of the top scorers in the Big East as a junior, averaging 16.5 points a night.

Conwell can attack the basket with the ball in his hands, but he also shot 41.2% from 3-point range on more than seven attempts per game from the outside. Now, he will get to play in a very efficient offense that should be one of the best in the ACC next season.

Louisville was already having a big offseason, even before Conwell committed. Kelsey and company already got a commitment from former Kennesaw State star Adrian Wooley, who was one of the top guards in the transfer portal. Five-star recruit Mikel Brown Jr. has already committed to come to Louisville, and the Cardinals are also in the mix for uncommitted five-star forward Nate Ament.

With all of this talent coming in, there's no reason to believe that Kelsey shouldn't be able to build on the great season that he had with Louisville in 2024-25. Even after adding Conwell, the Cardinals may not be done adding talent to their roster.