Although it ended in severe scrutiny and utter disappointment, St. John's 2024-25 college basketball campaign marked the resurgence of Rick Pitino. The legendary head coach accomplished a great deal with the Red Storm this year. He elevated the program to heights that fans forgot were possible, guiding the team to a 31-5 record and Big East regular season and conference titles. The 72-year-old shares Coach of the Year honors with Auburn's Bruce Pearl, highlighting his enduring impact on the sport.

It remains to be seen if Pitino and the Johnnies can recapture the magic they sprinkled on Queens, New York last season, but he is clearly looking to handle any unfinished business he has left in this game. The two-time national champion (one title is vacated) revealed he is in talks with his former place of employment, Louisville, on possibly playing a non-conference game in Madison Square Garden, per basketball insider Adam Zagoria.

Pitino says he is also negotiating with Kentucky on an exhibition in Lexington's Rupp Arena and is also maintaining communication with Iona. Aside from potentially revisiting his coaching past, the New York native is also speaking with Michigan about an expo in MSG. One game would probably generate more national intrigue than the others, though, just based on how the union ended.

There is a ton of history between Rick Pitino and Louisville basketball

When Louisville fired Pitino in 2017, following a federal investigation into fraud and corruption, the intense coach took great offense. He denied any knowledge of recruiting violations, which allegedly included paying a recruit's family member $100,000 and organizing illegal sexual activity for Louisville players. The NCAA stripped the Cardinals of their 2013 national championship– Pitino's most recent one– an additional Final Four appearance and 123 wins.

Rick Pitino initially lambasted the university for how it handled the situation. When his son, new Xavier head coach Richard Pitino, coached the Minnesota Gophers to a first-round victory over Louisville in the 2019 NCAA Tournament, it was about more than just fatherly pride. It felt like a revenge game for the entire family.

Fast forward a year later, and the elder Pitino accepted responsibility. He maintains his innocence but acknowledged the importance of holding leaders accountable for a program's wrongdoing. Converging with Louisville basketball again, even as an adversary, only feels fitting. Pitino stepped into the enormous shoes of two-time champ Denny Crum and ushered the program into a new era.

The scandals are a part of Pitino's legacy, whether he wants to admit it or not, but his status as one of the greatest to ever man the sidelines at the college level should be unquestioned. The Cardinals occupy significant amount of space on his illustrious résumé, so a potential MSG matchup versus St. John's figures to be must-see television.

Stay tuned.