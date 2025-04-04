Both Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl and St John's head coach Rick Pitino won the 2024-25 co-Coach of the Year. This marks the first tie for the award in men's college basketball history.

Although there was a tie, both programs were unbelievable. For instance, Pitino's St John's squad won the Big East tournament, and regular season. They were a two-seed in the NCAA tournament.

However, they were bounced in the second round by Pitino's coaching rival, John Calipari of Arkansas.

On the flip side, Pearl's Auburn Tigers won the SEC regular season and secured the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The latter will be moving on to the Final Four, where they will square off against fellow No. 1 seed, Florida.

Either way, both programs enjoyed illustrious seasons and were awarded as such. Still, the award might not sit well with Pitino after his team was upset in the second round.

Regardless, the Red Storm's turnaround was unprecedented. They were the talk of college basketball. St John's basketball had Pitino out-coaching nearly every opponent.

Even at 72 years old, the former national champion is a national champion for a reason.

Going back to Pearl, Auburn basketball has been consistent, but never this dominant. They cruised through a tough SEC, in which seven SEC teams made the Sweet 16.

That previously broke the ACC's record of six. Despite that metric, it goes to show that coaching is huge in college basketball.

Bruce Pearl and Rick Pitino share the Coach of the Year award

Although they are in two different conferences, both had similar trajectories. Still, no one expected Auburn and St John's to be as dominant as they were.

For Pearl and Pitino, the award will go nicely in their case of accolades. The St John's basketball coach will continue to grow his Coach of the Year shelf with another award.

In Pearl's case, this will be his first Division I Coach of the Year award. For the Tigers though, it will feel even better with a national championship trophy next to it.

Auburn will square off against Florida on Saturday in the Final Four. Although St John's is watching from home, Pitino can build on a monumental season for the Red Storm.

Who knows? The head coach might be brewing a perfect storm for his competitors in the Big East. For Pearl and his team, they will shift their focus toward the end goal: hoisting a first-ever national championship.