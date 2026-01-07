The Colorado Rockies claimed right-handed reliever Keegan Thompson off waivers from the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.

Thompson, 30, pitched for the Chicago Cubs from 2021-2024, turning in a stellar 2.67 ERA across 24 games pitched in 2024. At the beginning of the 2025 campaign, the Cubs made the decision to designate Thompson for assignment and he ended up pitching in the minor leagues after clearing waivers.

Thompson landed a deal with the Reds this offseason but was later designated for assignment once again. This time, he did not clear waivers as the Rockies claimed the reliever.

The move is understandable for Colorado. The Rockies have been looking to add pitching, and Thompson has found success at the MLB level in the past.

Rockies still have plenty of work to do

Colorado still has work to do, though. The ball club plays in a competitive National League West division. Additionally, the Rockies' roster still has no shortage of uncertainty. They are likely still a few years away from seriously contending.

Nevertheless, the Rockies are trying to build a competitive roster amid their current rebuild. Their fans are surely growing impatient, however, as the team has not reached the postseason since 2018.

The Keegan Thompson addition is a step in the right direction. He is an overlooked reliever who could make a significant impact with Colorado if given an opportunity at the big league level. In fact, it would not be surprising to see Thompson emerge as one of the best relievers on the team's roster during the 2026 season.