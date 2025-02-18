Matt McMahon is in his third year as the head coach of the LSU basketball team, and the Tigers are struggling. After a promising year last season, it looked like McMahon was in the process of turning things around at LSU. However, the program has taken a big step backwards this season, and questions started to surface about whether McMahon was the right guy for the job. His seat is certainly still warm, but it doesn't sound like the LSU basketball team will move on from him after this season.

“The Bengal Tiger’s Shea Dixon spoke to multiple sources close to both McMahon and the LSU Athletics Department, and sources maintained conversations behind closed doors in recent weeks have centered around discussions on how to give McMahon and LSU’s basketball program the support and backing needed – starting with a focus on increasing the team’s pool of NIL money ahead of the offseason,” a report from On3 said.

Matt McMahon has been with the LSU basketball team since the 2022-23 season, and the Tigers have struggled during his tenure. Year one was expected to be a struggle, and it was. The Tigers finished the season with a 14-19 overall record, and they went 2-16 in SEC play. LSU improved a lot last season as they finished with a winning record at 17-16, and they went 9-9 in SEC play. This season, however, the Tigers are 12-12 and 1-10 in conference play. That isn't going to cut it.

Before coming to LSU, McMahon racked up a lot of coaching experience. He started his career during his college days as he was a student assistant at Appalachian State before becoming a graduate assistant at Tennessee. Since then, McMahon has spent time with Appalachian State again, UNC Wilmington, Murray State and now LSU.

McMahon was in assistant roles at most of those schools before getting the head coaching gig at Murray State back in 2015. He was the head coach until 2022 before accepting the LSU job.

Things haven't worked out for Matt McMahon and the LSU basketball team so far, but the Tigers aren't ready to move on quite yet. Increasing NIL spending should be a big help for McMahon as it can be hard to compete with schools in the same conference that have more resources. In this era of college sports, you have to be able to adapt.