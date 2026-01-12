As Iowa basketball head coach Ben McCollum hits his players with a harsh reality on occasion, it's only if it's needed and for good reason, which has come under a microscope after the 75-69 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini. During his post-game press conference, McCollum would shout out to the Iowa basketball fans, but was also asked about the fear of shutting down a player's confidence.

A media member would ask McCollum about Cooper Koch, who finished with 10 points, and how, during a timeout, he was on him for a defensive lapse. Specifically, McCollum was asked if there is a balance of telling a player what he needs to do during the game without killing his confidence, saying, “I don't really care about that.”

“If he's got confidence issues, he shouldn't be playing in the Big 10,” McCollum said, according to Fox College Hoops. “So I mean, freshmen, you do a little bit. He's a red shirt freshman, but he went under a handoff on [Keaton] Wagler, and it's just you can't do that. You just can't, like we're getting stops and can't go under that.”

No doubt a stern comment, but one that is not perceived negatively by Koch himself, saying he knew he messed up, via Hawk Central.

Iowa basketball's Ben McCollum on seeing a breakthrough

While the program saw a major comeback in the second half during the contest, the Iowa basketball coach in McCollum doesn't take moral victories. These sentiments were echoed while also expressing how he feels a turnaround is coming.

“Disappointed in our start,” McCollum said. “Happy with the comeback, but not overly, you need to win these, and it's time to win this kind of game. We've proved that we can, but we haven't proved that we actually will, and it's time to do that. And you got a great opportunity next game…People probably still think I'm crazy, but I see it, like, it's coming, like we're getting there.”

At any rate, the No.19 Hawkeyes are now 12-4, looking to snap their two-game skid against No. 5 Purdue on Wednesday.