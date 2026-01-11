BYU just notched its 15th win of the season, defeating rival Utah 89-84. BYU is now 15-1 on the year, and one of the top teams in the nation. Still, it was a nail-biter with Utah, but Richie Saunders was dominant, scoring 24 points with 14 rebounds in the victory. After the game, his coach, Kevin Young, made sure to give praise to the guard.

“He’s possessed, man. In a good way. He wasn’t going to lose tonight. Richie’s will to win is like nothing I’ve ever been around,” Young said after the game, according to Kevin Reynolds of The Salt Lake Tribune.

BYU controlled most of the game, taking a solid lead in the first half, until Utah cut it to two points heading into the break. In the second half, the Cougars came out hitting on all cylinders, holding a 12-point lead with ten minutes left to go. Still, with 3:15 left in the game, that lead was down to just one point. Saunders would make a massive play with two minutes left in the game, snagging an offensive rebound when BYU could have tied the game if they got possession. That led to a basket from Robert Wright III, and BYU held on to take the win.

Saunders is a senior and is playing well enough to be considered for an All-American team. Still, he had never won against Utah on the road. It was important for Saunders to finally get that win, and his coach knew that.

“I know you didn’t grow up hating Utah or having a rivalry, but this game means a ton to our university. It means a ton to Richie,” Young told the team before the game. “Win it for him.”

The BYU guard was also ecstatic to finally get this win over Utah on the road.

“To be able to finish this one,” Saunders said, “it’s amazing.”

It was the first time since 2021 that BYU has defeated Utah in Salt Lake. BYU is 15-1 and 3-0 in conference play, one of four teams in the conference still undefeated in Big 12 play, and also at 15-1 or better. BYU will return home to face TCU on Wednesday night, hoping to snag its 16th win of the year.