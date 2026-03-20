While wrestling a match on Main Event against NXT star Shiloh Hill, WWE New Day member Grayson Waller debuted new ring gear that was drastically different from his usual aesthetic.

During the Mar. 19, 2026, edition of Main Event, Waller came to the ring in sparkly pants. They read, “Grayson Waller Effect,” on the leg and were grey, pink, and blue.

Perhaps he is trying to fit in more with his New Day stablemates, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Kingston usually wears pants, and Woods has gone back and forth between trunks and pants.

It remains to be seen if Waller intends to continue wearing this new gear on the main roster. Maybe Main Event was a test to see how audiences react to the change.

What happened to WWE Superstar Grayson Waller?

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It has been an up-and-down ride for Waller over the last couple of years. He went from being one-half of the SmackDown Tag Team Champions (with Austin Theory) to wrestling on Main Event.

From 2023 to 2025, he was part of A-Town Down Under, a tag team with Theory. Together, they. won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Their reign lasted 90 days before they lost the belts to #DIY (Johnny Gargano and the since-released Tommaso Ciampa). A-Town Down Under would remain together until the following year, but they would quietly disband in 2025.

Theory suffered an injury at one point, putting him on the shelf for several months. In the wake of this, Waller moved on and aligned himself with the New Day. The faction had recently kicked Big E out of the group, and Waller has since become a member of the New Day.

Hopefully, Waller is able to turn things around in 2026. He showed a lot of promise during his time in NXT from 2021 to 2023. Now, he is working with two future Hall of Famers, but he hasn't wrestled on the main roster in a while.