The Los Angeles Angels are dealing with a developing concern as Opening Day approaches, with Grayson Rodriguez now at the center of attention. Kurt Suzuki offered a candid update, describing the issue as “dead arm,” a term that quickly raises questions this late in camp. Opening Day is closing in, and even minor setbacks now carry weight.

According to MLB.com’s Rhett Bollinger, Rodriguez is experiencing arm soreness, though there remains a chance he can be ready if he improves in the coming days. Still, the Angels are monitoring him closely. That wording matters. It signals uncertainty rather than urgency, but it does not eliminate concern. Kurt Suzuki’s comments, supported by SoCal News’ Jeff Fletcher, add context. Rodriguez was still able to play catch, which suggests the issue is manageable. Even so, the team has chosen to slow him down. That decision stands out.

There is also history here. Grayson Rodriguez’s 2025 season was shaped by injuries. Elbow inflammation surfaced early. Shoulder soreness followed. Then came a lat strain. Eventually, it led to season-ending elbow surgery. Those details are not distant. They shape how this current update is viewed.

What this means for Angels in Opening Day

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Rodriguez was expected to hold a key role in the Angels’ rotation after arriving in a November trade. His career numbers show promise. A 4.11 ERA with 259 strikeouts across 238.2 innings highlights his ability to impact games when healthy.

But availability remains the question. Dead arm can pass quickly. It can also linger. The Angels are taking a cautious path, and that makes sense given his recent timeline. If Rodriguez responds well, he could still be ready for Opening Day. If not, the injured list becomes a real possibility.

The energy is building. The lights are coming on. Yet uncertainty now follows one of the team’s key arms. So as the Angels approach Opening Day, one question remains: will Grayson Rodriguez be ready when it matters most?