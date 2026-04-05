Illinois basketball envisioned a return to the National Championship game for the first time since 2005 Saturday. But UConn ended the Illini's run through March Madness, beating them 71-62 Saturday in the Final Four.

The second Big Ten representative along with Michigan in the round of four handed the Huskies scares. Illinois even sliced the UConn lead late at 66-62 in the second half.

Yet the Huskies scored the final five points to seal their National Championship game trip. Plus improved their record to an astonishing 13-1 all-time in the round of four.

Illinois leaves wondering what could have been on its end. But casts blame in these areas after the nine-point loss.

Illinois went cold from 3-point land

The Illini became built off impressive size and dominating front court play. Yet head coach Brad Underwood balanced out the roster with effective shooters. Guard Keaton Wagler became one who answered that bell. Then key reserve and slasher Andrej Stojakovic added extra long-range shooting touch.

But the 3-point game became dismal for Illinois.

Underwood's team only hit 23.1% of their 3-point opportunities, nailing just six from deep. Illinois attempted 26 total shots from behind the arc.

UConn struggled momentarily with igniting some shooting momentum. But they still nailed 36.4% of their baskets after dialing from deep.

Illini struggled with ball security, forcing turnovers

Fortunately Illinois didn't lose the basketball 10 times.

But they couldn't force the issue onto the Huskies either.

The Saturday winners only turned it over four times compared to Illinois' eight. They battled a team that forced Duke into a high number of turnovers.

Turnovers still decide outcomes on the hardwood. Illinois' ball miscues contributed to the defeat.

Underwood educated by Dan Hurley

The Illinois head coach surfaced as a feel good story beforehand. He went from successful junior college head coach to leading the Illini back to the championship stage.

Except Dan Hurley handed him an educational lesson on how to win on this stage.

Hurley masterfully drew adjustments to counter Illinois' pack-the-paint defense on lead scorer Tarris Reed Jr. Hurley still freed up Braylon Mullins, Solo Ball and Jayden Ross to hit from 3-point land.

Hurley then took away notable contributing scorers Andrej Stojakovic, Kylan Boswell and David Mirkovic. That trio combined for only 21 points.

Underwood became reliant first on Illinois' front court, but UConn forced contested opportunities there. Wagler ended up carrying the scoring load by hitting 20 points.

Three-point offense still doomed the Illini and prevented a long-awaited return to the National Championship game. Illinois still remains without a basketball national crown in its 121-season history.