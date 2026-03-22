No. 1 seed Duke basketball rolled past TCU 81-58 in the second round of March Madness, securing a strong push into the Sweet 16. The Blue Devils looked sharp from the opening tip. They controlled the pace. They executed on both ends. However, the focus quickly shifted after the game when Patrick Ngongba II was seen wearing a walking boot, raising concern despite the dominant win.

Patrick Ngongba II is in a boot after playing 13 minutes in Duke’s Second Round win vs. TCU. pic.twitter.com/aZPaxRz4cA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 22, 2026

Still, Duke never lost control. The offense moved with purpose. The defense stayed locked in. Every possession carried intent. It showed in the scoreboard and in the energy inside the arena. The crowd felt it. The momentum built. And by the second half, the outcome felt decided.

Ngongba’s numbers will not jump off the page, but his impact was steady. He finished with four points, four rebounds, four assists, and one block in 13 minutes. Simple. Efficient. Effective. He made the right reads. He stayed active defensively. Even in a limited role, he helped keep the system flowing.

Duke basketball pushes forward to Sweet 16

At the same time, Duke’s bigger picture remains strong. The team is peaking at the right moment. Moreover, the spacing looks cleaner. In addition, the decision-making looks quicker. As a result, their confidence continues to grow heading into the Sweet Sixteen.

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Meanwhile, TCU basketball struggled to match that level. For instance, they could not find consistent offense. Likewise, they could not slow Duke’s rhythm. Consequently, once the gap widened, there was no path back.

However, Ngongba’s status now becomes something to watch. A walking boot raises questions, especially in March. He was listed as questionable due to a foot injury and already missed Duke’s first-round game against Siena. As a result, depth matters, and adjustments may follow.

For now, Duke is moving forward in March Madness with momentum, belief, and growing confidence.

And as the stage gets bigger, one question now lingers: will Patrick Ngongba II be ready when Duke needs him most?