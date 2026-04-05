Nikola Jokic couldn't help but praise Victor Wembanyama for his superstar talent following the Denver Nuggets' overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday evening.

Jokic and Wembanayama battled against one another throughout the entirety of the overtime thriller. The Nuggets star finished with a stat line of 40 points, 13 assists, eight rebounds, and three blocks. As for Wembanyama, he flourished with a performance of 34 points, 18 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks, and one steal.

Jokic reflected on the matchup after the game on the Prime broadcast. He didn't hold back his praise for the young superstar, describing how elite Wembanyama's skillset is.

“He's the most unique player on both sides of the floor. He challenges you so many ways defensively because his ability to shoot the ball. He's one dribble at the basket dunking the ball, lob threat. If you're one millisecond late its probably a basket. He challenges the whole league to put bodies on him and push him around,” Jokic said.

Nikola Jokic on Wemby matchup: "He's the most unique player on both sides of the floor. He challenges you so many ways defensively because his ability to shoot the ball. He's one dribble at the basket dunking the ball, lob threat. If you're one millisecond late its probably a… pic.twitter.com/Fetbknxlxf — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) April 4, 2026

How Victor Wembanyama, Spurs played against Nuggets

Nikola Jokic knows it will be difficult to take on Victor Wembanyama in a playoff setting. That is why the Nuggets' superstar is giving the Spurs standout his deserved props as one of the best in the league.

Seven players scored in double-digits for San Antonio in the loss, including Wembanyama. Stephon Castle delivered a solid performance with 20 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Julian Champagnie came next with 18 points and five rebounds, Devin Vassell had 18 points and five rebounds, De'Aaron Fox put up 14 points and four assists, while Dylan Harper and Keldon Johnson scored 22 points off the bench.

San Antonio fell to a 59-19 record on the season, controlling the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are above the Los Angeles Lakers and the Nuggets while trailing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Spurs will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Philadelphia 76ers as tip-off will take place on April 6 at 8 p.m. ET.