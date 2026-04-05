Tyrese Maxey gave the Detroit Pistons their props after the Philadelphia 76ers lost to them in a blowout on Saturday evening.

The Pistons are enjoying a remarkable campaign as they build on their playoff appearance last season. They are among one of the best teams in the league, making their case as a potential title contender.

However, they are dealing with the absence of star guard Cade Cunningham. He suffered a collapsed lung as his status will be on the radar while the regular season comes to a close.

Despite this, the Pistons remain resilient as they torched the 76ers in a convincing win on the road. Maxey took the time to reflect on the loss after the game, via NBC Sports Philadelphia.

“They played hard, they play the right way. Today was the first game that I played where they kind of jumped on us early and got it, kind of gave it to us early. But the first two games we played, we played them really good. We was up in the fourth quarter, Really should have won the game. You know what I mean? So, but they're definitely a good team. They play hard, they put it right away and play together,” Maxey said.

Tyrese Maxey with high praise for the Pistons, who clinched the No. 1 seed in the East with a win over the Sixers Saturday.@FultonBank pic.twitter.com/462evM25dI — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 5, 2026

How Pistons played against Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

Tyrese Maxey knows that the 76ers can't underestimate the Pistons even when they're shorthanded. This blowout was another example of that.

Seven players scored in double-digits for Detroit in the win. Tobias Harris led the way with 19 points, four rebounds, four steals, and two assists. Jalen Duren came next with 16 points and seven rebounds, Daniss Jenkins had 16 points and 14 assists, Ausar Thompson put up 14 points and five rebounds, while Duncan Robinson and Ronald Holland II scored 11 points each.

Detroit improved to a 57-21 record on the season, securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They are above the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks.

The Pistons will look forward to their next matchup, remaining on the road. They take on the Orlando Magic as tip-off takes place on April 6 at 7 p.m. ET.