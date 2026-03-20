TCU basketball had a good season this year, and it has led them into the NCAA tournament. They've been led by Olivia Miles, who has done it all on the floor, and the hope is that she can continue her strong play throughout the tournament. She's already off to a good start, as TCU defeated UC San Diego in the first round, winning 86-40.

Miles finished the game with 12 points, 16 rebounds, and 14 assists, and with the statline she became the first player in NCAA tournament history to record a triple-double for two different programs.

Before Miles was with TCU, she played at Notre Dame and had strong performances with them as well. Now, she's brought her talents to the Horned Frogs in hopes of making a deep run in the tournament.

Miles had a good chance to be a top pick in last year's WNBA Draft, but she decided to stay another year in college, and many people questioned her decision.

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“[The potential to be a high draft pick] was a lot to leave on the table,” Miles said during media day. “My parents thought I was crazy. Everyone thought I was crazy. Heck, I still hear comments like, ‘It doesn't make sense. Why would she come back? Why did she go there?'”

“But I wasn't in great shape, still, mentally. I had a great season last year, but I still wanted to get more consistent and more disciplined and in better shape physically. I didn't think I was ready.”

After the season that she's had with TCU, the expectation is that she'll be entering this year's draft, and she'll be a projected top pick once again.