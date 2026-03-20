The Oklahoma City Thunder just joined a long list of professional sports teams who, for one reason or another, have decided not to visit the White House under Donald Trump's presidency.

On Friday morning, the 2025 NBA Champions that they would not be visiting the White House in Washington D.C. due to, “timing issues,” a Thunder spokesperson said, according to The Athletic's Joel Lorenzi.

“We have been in touch with the White House and we are appreciative and grateful for the communication we have had, but the timing just didn’t work out,” the Oklahoma City Thunder said in a statement.

It's customary for the winner of a professional sports team to make a stop by the White House to visit the President of the United States in a ceremony. But the Thunder joined a long list of teams who have recently declined a visit under Donald Trump.

The Cleveland Cavaliers visited President Barack Obama in the White House in November 2016 to celebrate their 2016 NBA Championship, going before Trump was inaugurated. The Golden State Warriors did not attend in 2017 or 2018, when they won back-to-back NBA Championships, nor did the Toronto Raptors when they won in 2019. The Los Angeles Lakers also didn't have a White House visit after their 2020 NBA Championship due to COVID-19.

The Milwaukee Bucks did visit the White House under President Joe Biden to celebrate their 2021 NBA Championship, as did the Warriors in 2022. The Denver Nuggets were initially scheduled to attend the White House in January 2024, but were postponed the visit due to a scheduling conflict. The two sides were never able to find time, and Denver did not attend. The Boston Celtics did attend the White House under President Joe Biden in November 2024, prior to the inauguration of Donald Trump.

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The Thunder have now declined to visit the White House under Trump despite having Thursday and Friday off before facing the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Lmaoo I respect it because this is the Thunder's game schedule this week 😂 3/18 – @ Nets

3/19 – OFF

3/20 – OFF (today)

3/21 – @ Wizards

3/22 – OFF

3/23 – @ Sixers https://t.co/tEwm1WG0g8 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 20, 2026

Through March 20th, the Oklahoma City Thunder have a 55-15 record, the best mark in the NBA. They lead the San Antonio Spurs by just three games and the Detroit Pistons by five games for the top overall seed in the NBA.

Thus far, reigning MVP and NBA Finals MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has averaged 31.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 6.6 assists, and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 55.1 percent from the field, 38.9 percent from three, and 89.2 percent from the free throw line.