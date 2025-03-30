Maryland basketball is looking for a head coach. Kevin Willard is leaving the school for Villanova, after several days of speculation that he would depart the Terrapins. At least one insider thinks that Maryland is in for a rough road.

“The candidate pool for Maryland isn’t exactly overwhelming, and the Terps don’t even have an athletic director. This search could be primed to be a complete disaster,” college basketball insider Jeff Goodman said on X, formerly Twitter.

Goodman thinks that Maryland basketball fan and TV broadcaster Scott Van Pelt should make the school's next hire.

“And I’m not kidding,” Goodman added.

Willard's departure is truly a shocking development. In recent weeks, Maryland seemed poised to make the coach one of the highest-paid coaches in college basketball. The Terrapins were also set to build a practice facility to help establish the culture.

Things went awry. Maryland's athletic director left for SMU, and the school seemed unable to lock down a new contract for Willard.

Maryland just made the Sweet 16, but lost to Florida in the NCAA tournament.

Maryland basketball needs to find a good coach

Willard coached at Maryland for three seasons. He went to College Park after spending several years coaching at Seton Hall. He turned the Pirates around, and did the same thing with the Terrapins.

The coach leaves Maryland after taking the team to two NCAA tournaments. Maryland made the Round of 32 in his first season, and then the Sweet 16 this year. Maryland advanced after a controversial ending in a win against Colorado State. Derik Queen made a game-winning shot in the final seconds of that game, but it appeared he may have traveled.

Maryland is now tasked with finding the right coach. One name being mentioned is Buzz Williams, who coaches at Texas A&M. Williams is reported to be interested in the job.

“I don’t think Buzz Williams and Maryland are a good fit,” Goodman said.

Maryland is likely to look closely at Williams though. The Texas A&M coach has won there and a lot of other places, including Marquette and Virginia Tech.

There are several other candidates likely to want the Maryland job. The Terrapins have had success in college basketball, winning a national championship in 2002.

The bad news for Maryland is that this job is opening late in the coaching search season. There are several strong candidates who moved on to other schools. Iowa, Indiana and Minnesota will all have new coaches next season in the Big Ten.

Maryland basketball fans hope the program finds the right man to lead the team next year.