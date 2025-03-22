Maryland basketball coach Kevin Willard had an interesting response when asked by the press if he was leaving the school. The news media asked Willard about that after his team had a blowout win in the NCAA tournament over Grand Canyon.

Willard is insisting that there's no smoke about any rumor.

“There's no situation. The only situation is you guys and Twitter, and I can't control you guys, and I can't control Twitter,” Willard said postgame, per The Diamondback.

Maryland annihilated Grand Canyon, 81-49, to advance to the Round of 32. That game is overshadowed somewhat by the situation happening off the court. Although Willard was said to be signing a deal long-term with Maryland, the school is now losing its athletics director.

Due to the loss, it seems the future is a bit murkier for Willard and the Maryland basketball team.

“I can't do anything about what's going on,” Willard added, trying to diffuse any rumor that he's leaving. “I can handle what I can handle.”

Maryland faces Colorado State on Sunday, with a Sweet Sixteen bid on the line.

Maryland basketball had one of the best stories this season in the Big Ten

The Terrapins finished second in the Big Ten this season. Maryland won 14 games in the Big Ten, and now sits at 26 total wins.

Maryland has done very well with Willard at the helm. He has made two trips in three seasons to the NCAA tournament. He's reached the Round of 32 in each of those appearances. Willard came to Maryland from Seton Hall, where he rebuilt the Pirates into a contender in the Big East.

Maryland seemed poised to give Willard a massive contract extension, that would make him one of the top 10 paid coaches in America. The school was also set to raise money to build a state-of-the-art practice facility for the team. Those plans may be halted now that the school needs a new athletic director.

Maryland's AD was Damon Evans, who is leaving for the same job at SMU.

“While I relish the opportunity ahead, this decision was among the most difficult in my professional career,” Evans said in a release, per Testudo Times. “I am fiercely proud of what we have accomplished in my 10 years here, particularly the last seven as the [athletics director].”

Maryland has an interim athletics director in Colleen Sorem. Sorem will have to temporarily deal with Willard's contract negotiations. She will have to deal with it permanently if she gets the full-time job.

Maryland basketball fans are definitely monitoring the situation closely, as their team advances in March Madness.