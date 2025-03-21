Walking into Thursday's game, McNeese State basketball team manager Amir Khan did his best Shedeur Sanders impression. The iced-out chains and watches might've led to an upset win against Clemson.

Either way, it an abysmal showing from the Tigers, especially in the first half, where they only scored 13 points. After that, Clemson kept the game close but McNeese basketball eventually pulled away, 69-67.

Following the game, John Fanta of Fox College Hoops talked to Khan in the locker room. While the latter had a simple message, his teammates quickly chimed in.

“He is Aura!” they said.

Despite the funny comments, Khan has been the talk of March Madness. There have been other instances similar, like Sister Jean of Loyola Chicago during their 2019 Final Four run.

At the same time though, McNeese basketball is a legitimate program. Under head coach Will Wade, they won the Southland regular season and conference tournament in his two years with the university.

After getting bounced by Gonzaga last season, the 2025 NCAA tournament is proving to be different.

Amir Khan could be the spark for McNeese State basketball

An interesting graphic that CBS Sports brought up was the Cowboys' record with Khan as the team manager. Subsequently, the two years he's been the manager, Wade has been the head coach.

Even with that metric, energy comes in all shapes and sizes. Not to mention, Khan is the first manager to receive an NIL deal. That alone was impressive, showing the university's commitment to him.

While Khan is going viral for the right reasons, he's been the proponent behind some of McNeese State's success. His energy and enthusiasm are something that every team craves this time of year.

At the end of the day, this might be a Cinderella run for the Southland Conference Champions. If that's the case, Khan could be a big reason as to why the energy and the vibes are always up.