While the talk of McNeese basketball has been about Will Wade, their basketball manager, Amir Khan might be stealing the spotlight away from him.

Before Thursday's game against Clemson, Khan posted a photo of him in iced-out watches and chains. He was doing his best Shedeur Sanders celebration.

He's been gaining much traction since the conference tournament. McNeese State won the Southland conference for the second consecutive year.

However, Khan became a focal point of the conversation. As a student manager, he was responsible for getting the players ready for a game.

While they normally do walkout songs, there was one the players didn't know. Subsequently, Khan knew it. It so happened that the assistant athletic director filmed that interaction.

It took the college basketball world by storm. People even started calling him Amir “Aura” Khan for that interaction. His latest Sanders impression is just the icing on the cake.

McNeese basketball's Amir Khan does his best Shedeur Sanders

There's nothing like rallying behind someone or something in the game of college basketball. This happens to be the case for Khan. He's been the one that has gained the university some popular and comical attention.

While McNeese squaring off against Clemson has many raising eyebrows, this could be a fun story. After all, Loyola Chicago had a similar instance with Sister Jean. They ended up making the Final Four that season and went on a truly Cinderella run.

Those two teams are beyond different. Still, whatever can inject life or any sort of enthusiasm is what the team needs. Another tough first round matchup could have the Cowboys reeling.

At the same time though, the motivation couldn't be hiring. With Wade set to leave once the season ends, the players could give it everything they have.

Not to mention, Khan will do all he can do to keep giving life to his team.