UCF guard Mikey Williams entered his name into the transfer portal earlier this week, and the Memphis basketball team is reportedly a team to watch. Williams has a complicated past; he was once enrolled at Memphis, but he never actually played for the basketball team. Williams was facing numerous felony charges related to a shooting, and that kept him away from the program. He ended up transferring to UCF, but a return to the Tigers is now possible.

“UCF guard Mikey Williams entered the transfer portal on Monday night, deciding to transfer for the second time in two years,” On3's Pete Nakos said in a report. “He played in 18 games with five starts for the Knights this season, averaging 5.1 points and 1.9 rebounds per game. Williams was previously at Memphis before transferring to UCF last offseason. Sources tell On3 that a return to Memphis could be in play for Williams, and the Tigers are in the mix early in transfer recruitment.”

Mikey Williams' history with the Memphis basketball program is a bit murky, but an old statement from his attorney, Troy Owens, gives some insight into why Williams left for UCF.

“Weeks went by and Mr. Williams stopped receiving responses from the University,” Owens said in a statement in January 2024. “It became clear to Mr. Williams that having him play this season was not a priority for the University. What was even more frustrating was that Mr. Williams learned that the committee [review] was also going to decide whether, or not, he would be allowed to play in the 2024-2025 season.”

Williams ended up having a quiet season for the Knights as he played in 18 games and started in five. He finished the season averaging 5.1 points per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. He also averaged 1.9 rebounds per game and 0.7 assists per game. Williams did not shoot the three ball very well as he knocked down the deep shot at a 28.1% clip.

The transfer portal will be an important tool for the Memphis basketball team this offseason as they look to take the next step next year. The Tigers just finished up a successful year as they ended up getting a five-seed in the NCAA Tournament, but March Madness did not go to plan as Memphis was upset by 12-seed Colorado State in the first round.

Mikey Williams didn't do anything special with UCF last year, but it was his first season playing college basketball. He has a lot of potential, and he could end up back at Memphis.