Memphis basketball earned notable non-conference victories and won the American Athletic Conference regular season and tournament titles, but a foot injury sustained by senior point guard Tyrese Hunter had fans feeling nervous entering March Madness. Those fears came to fruition on Friday, as the No. 5 seed Tigers fell to the No. 12 Colorado State Rams in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

A 36-31 halftime lead and clear advantage in the rebounding department faded in the final 20 minutes of game time. AAC Player of the Year PJ Haggerty was ice cold from the field in the second half, Memphis' usual turnover issues popped up (16) and Colorado State's Kyan Evans was molten-hot from 3-point land (6-of-9). Considering that the Tigers' offense looked uncomfortable down the stretch, it is easy to chalk this loss up to Hunter's absence– the Rams were favored after all– but this outcome was eerily similar to past Penny Hardaway pitfalls.

The former All-NBA First-Team selection and 2025 AAC Coach of the Year has been unable to guide his talented teams past the first weekend in the NCAA Tournament, posting a 1-3 March Madness record. Because of the program's recent disappointment, which included a 22-10 postseason-less showing in 2023-24, most people are unlikely to give Hardaway or his Tigers the benefit of the doubt after their shorthanded defeat.

Fans come for Memphis basketball after March Madness misstep

“Penny’s Memphis teams every year are reckless with no definition & it always shows in March,” @ryanhammer09 posted on X. “Tons of stupid mistakes, turnovers, missed rotations. Same story every season for Memphis.” The criticism continued. “Same old story for ole overrated Penny Hardaway Memphis coached teams,” @Blutman27 remarked. “Shocker zzz.”

“Can’t believe I put my faith in ‘Memphis,' @elitetakes_ posted. “CBS Capturing the exact moment Penny Hardaway discovered that you have to play defense and rebound against teams or they will keep dropping threes in your eyeballs,” @thekevincochran said.

CBS Capturing the exact moment penny hardaway discovered that you have to play defense and rebound against teams or they will keep dropping threes in your eyeballs pic.twitter.com/anyZ6OEfMY — Kevin Cochran (@thekevincochran) March 21, 2025 Expand Tweet

And so, March once again ends in despair for Memphis basketball. Misfortune definitely hurt their 2025 NCAA Tournament prospects, but the team clearly needs to make tweaks in its approach. Talent and confidence are not always enough to survive and advance at this time of the year.

Hardaway and his coaching staff will tend to their wounds and quickly regroup for the offseason. Conversely, Colorado State will go for its 12 straight victory when it squares off with the winner of Maryland and Grand Canyon in the Round of 32.