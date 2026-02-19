Arkansas fell short on Wednesday night, losing to Alabama 117-115 in double overtime. While the Razorbacks took the loss, Darius Acuff Jr. set a freshman record at the school, scoring 49-points.

After the game, Arkansas head coach John Calipari added to the lore of Acuff's performance, sharing a walking boot story, per Krutik Jain of College Sports Network.

”He was in a boot for two days, and still did that,” John Calipari said postgame. “And I said, ‘do you think you might have to miss this game?’ He said, ‘are you nuts?’ He doesn’t care. Hurt, whatever it is.”

Acuff played 50 minutes in the game, the most of any player on either team, while dealing with his foot injury. He went 16-27 from the floor, including six of ten from three. He also added five rebounds, five assists, a block, and a steal in the contest. Still, it was not enough to get the win, and something Acuff recognized.

Article Continues Below

”It don’t mean nothing. We lost. We blew a lead, but we fought,” Acuff said postgame. “Had a couple guys go down, but we did everything we could. Just came up short.”

Karter Knox and Isaiah Sealy missed the game due to injury, while multiple players were in foul trouble during the game, leading to Acuff having to put in 50 minutes of work. Still, Calipari had nothing but praise for his freshman after the game.

”His body language, his ability to make everybody better, his will to win and make big baskets, like he thrives in that, and there’s not many. And I’ve coached some really good guards over the years, and I’ve had a few this way, but he’s right there with them.” Caliapri said. “I’m just telling you. He’s unique and special, and I would imagine everybody saw it today.”

Arkansas is now 19-7 on the season, and 9-4 in conference play, tying them for second place. They return home on Saturday to face Missouri.